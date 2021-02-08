This woman used Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray. She ended up in the hospital

(CNN) A Louisiana woman has sought medical treatment after mistakenly using Gorilla Glue spray adhesive in place of actual hair spray.

Tessica Brown's plight went viral earlier in February after she revealed that her hair had been stuck in the same style for a month since she substituted her usual Got2b Glued spray with the industrial-strength glue when she ran out.

"My hair, it don't move. You hear what I'm telling you? It don't move," she said in the original video posted to TikTok.

"I've washed my hair 15 times."

In another video she was seen slathering on shampoo, which failed to penetrate her rock-hard hair.

