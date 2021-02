Slain FBI agent Daniel Alfin leaves a legacy of 'passion, dedication, and principle'

(CNN) FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin will be remembered for the lives he changed and for "all the children who are safe today, and have a chance at a better life," because of what he did to protect them, FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a Sunday memorial service for the agent in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Alfin and FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed last week while serving a federal search warrant at an apartment complex in Sunrise, South Florida. The warrant was part of an investigation into violent crimes against children and both agents were part of the bureau's crimes against children squad in its Miami field office.

Alfin's casket was wheeled into the Hard Rock Stadium draped with the US flag. His service took place a day after one in honor of Schwartzenberger.

"Dan's legacy is one of passion, dedication, and principle," Wray said during his remarks."It's what you imagine when you think of a proud FBI agent who will do anything to catch the bad guy, and a devoted father who would do anything for his family."

The two agents, he added, were "two of the very best the FBI had to offer."

Read More