ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez has died at 58

(CNN) Longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez died "unexpectedly" Sunday at the age of 58, according to a statement from ESPN and Sports Content Chairman James Pitaro.

"Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized," Pitaro said. "More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all."

A son of Cuban refugees, Gomez joined ESPN in 2003 from the Arizona Republic, where he was a sports columnist and national baseball writer for about six years, the network said in a news release Sunday.

Before that, he had also written for the Sacramento Bee, the San Jose Mercury News, the Miami Herald, the San Diego Union, and the Miami News.

Best known for his coverage of Major League Baseball, Gomez covered more than 25 World Series and 22 All-Star Games throughout his career, ESPN said.

Read More