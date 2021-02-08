Black Lives Matter ad condemns White supremacy ahead of Trump impeachment trial

(CNN) A new Black Lives Matter ad is calling for an end to White supremacy using footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and historic Ku Klux Klan rallies to pressure lawmakers to impeach and convict former President Donald Trump.

The ad, released exclusively to CNN, comes as the Senate prepares to begin its second impeachment trial of Trump on Tuesday.

Black Lives Matter organizers blamed Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection and emboldening White supremacists with offensive rhetoric and divisive policies throughout his presidency.

The ad shows harrowing clips of Trump supporters breaking glass windows at the Capitol and standing on the dais in the Senate chamber, and a noose that was erected on a wooden beam in front of the Capitol that day.

"You felt a fraction of what Black Americans have felt for more than 400 years," the narrator of the ad says.