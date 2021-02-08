Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a Jerusalem court he is not guilty of one charge of bribery and three charges of fraud and breach of trust.

Monday's appearance was Netanyahu's second in court since his corruption trial formally began in May.

Netanyahu, wearing a black mask, entered the court shortly after 9 a.m. and stood to confirm that the pleas of not guilty, submitted earlier in written form by his lawyers, represented his reply to the charges.

"I confirm the written answer submitted in my name," the Prime Minister told the judges.

Netanyahu, who is the first sitting Israeli Prime Minister to appear in court as a defendant, is charged in three separate cases.

