This is, in fact, who we are

Jessica DuLong is a Brooklyn-based journalist, ghostwriter, book coach and the author of "Saved at the Seawall: Stories From the September 11 Boat Lift" and "My River Chronicles: Rediscovering the Work That Built America."
(CNN)The January 6 invasion of the US Capitol laid bare many uncomfortable truths about American society.
Consider law enforcement's differential treatment of armed insurrectionists compared with demonstrators calling for racial equity and the end of police brutality. Take note of the race and class divisions at the heart of the rioters' discontent. The unchecked violence, looting and destruction during the siege exposed unhealed wounds that date back to the founding of the United States.
Lest we miss out on this chance for what Isabel Wilkerson, author of the international bestseller "Caste," calls "true reconciliation," it's critical not to let stereotypes about "hillbilly malignancy" or economic anxiety blind us to the role that "respectable people" — business owners, CEOs and real estate brokers; at least 19 state and local officials; and law enforcement and service members — played in the siege that left five dead and scores of police officers injured.
Elizabeth Catte and Leah Hampton are both well versed in the dangers posed by classist depictions of America's rural denizens as a monolithic body of right-wing White racists. Both Catte, public historian and author of "What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia," and Hampton, author of "F*ckface," a collection of short stories about diverse Appalachian people and their threatened landscape, work to dismantle the misleading caricatures of rural America in favor of actual reckoning with societal inequities.
This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
CNN: You've both written about the complicated realities underlying the notion of the "forgotten" White working class. What does the attack on the US Capitol tell us about the dangers of that stereotype?
Leah Hampton: The danger we always have in this country is erasure. Just look at the circumstances: Two Senate seats get flipped in Georgia, specifically because of the consciousness raising and the footwork largely by women of color in the South.
Instead of that becoming the dominant conversation, the insurrection knocked the story of successful progressive organizing out of our political discussions, once again centering this toxic White supremacist identity and ideology. That's dangerous not only because the insurrection was physically dangerous to the people at the Capitol. It also diminishes attention on the reality that it wouldn't be that hard to replicate what happened in Georgia in progressive communities across the South and in red states overall.
Elizabeth Catte: Some of the danger comes directly out of Capitol attack coverage. Trash pieces like the one by Caitlin Flanagan describing the insurrectionists as arriving with "bellies full of beer and Sausage McMuffins, maybe a little high on Adderall" fixated on the image of a bunch of rednecks.
That kind of coverage means we have ended exactly where we started from, with this idea that this moment has been given to us by White, poor, rural people. Such stories erase complicity by upper-middle-class White people and reveal the tendency to turn up our noses at any nuanced portrayal of complicated issues of race, class and power that are actually at play here.