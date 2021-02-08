This is, in fact, who we are

Jessica DuLong is a Brooklyn-based journalist, ghostwriter, book coach and the author of " Saved at the Seawall: Stories From the September 11 Boat Lift " and "My River Chronicles: Rediscovering the Work That Built America."

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: You've both written about the complicated realities underlying the notion of the "forgotten" White working class. What does the attack on the US Capitol tell us about the dangers of that stereotype?

Leah Hampton: The danger we always have in this country is erasure. Just look at the circumstances: The danger we always have in this country is erasure. Just look at the circumstances: Two Senate seats get flipped in Georgia , specifically because of the consciousness raising and the footwork largely by women of color in the South.

Leah Hampton is author of "F*ckface."

Instead of that becoming the dominant conversation, the insurrection knocked the story of successful progressive organizing out of our political discussions, once again centering this toxic White supremacist identity and ideology. That's dangerous not only because the insurrection was physically dangerous to the people at the Capitol. It also diminishes attention on the reality that it wouldn't be that hard to replicate what happened in Georgia in progressive communities across the South and in red states overall.

Elizabeth Catte: Some of the danger comes directly out of Capitol attack coverage. Trash pieces like the one by Some of the danger comes directly out of Capitol attack coverage. Trash pieces like the one by Caitlin Flanagan describing the insurrectionists as arriving with "bellies full of beer and Sausage McMuffins, maybe a little high on Adderall" fixated on the image of a bunch of rednecks.

Elizabeth Catte is author of "What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia."

That kind of coverage means we have ended exactly where we started from, with this idea that this moment has been given to us by White, poor, rural people. Such stories erase complicity by upper-middle-class White people and reveal the tendency to turn up our noses at any nuanced portrayal of complicated issues of race, class and power that are actually at play here.