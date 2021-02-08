Social media helps Native Americans preserve cultural traditions during pandemic

WOLF POINT, Mont. (KHN)Lawrence Wetsit misses the days when his people would gather by the hundreds and sing the songs that all Assiniboine children are expected to learn by age 15.
"We can't have ceremony without memorizing all of the songs, songs galore," he said. "We're not supposed to record them: We have to be there. And when that doesn't happen in my grandchildren's life, they may never catch up."
Such ceremonial gatherings have been scarce over the past year as Native American communities like Wetsit's isolate to protect their elders during the Covid-19 pandemic. Reservations have been hit especially hard, with Native Americans nearly twice as likely to die as white people. Wetsit, a tribal elder and former chair of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes, said that his tribe lost one person a day on average to the disease during October and November.
These deaths are doubly devastating to Native communities because elders are seen as the keepers of tribal history and culture. Wetsit worries that the combination of deaths and lockdowns will permanently harm the tribe's ability to share traditional knowledge and oral history.
"Our grandchildren will feel it in their generation," he said. "It's like taking a number of pages of their textbook and ripping it out and throwing it away."
With that in mind, many Native people have found innovative ways throughout the pandemic to continue sharing their culture despite physical distancing restrictions. Social media groups have provided some remedies, in ways that may continue after the pandemic wanes.
"If there was ever a time where we could see how interconnected our world is, that time is now," said Jeneda Benally, a musician and member of the Navajo tribe in Arizona.
One Facebook group, known as Social Distance Powwow, has helped its Native members connect through sharing videos of drumming, dancing and other traditions. Since its founding in March, the group has accumulated more than 227,000 members and taken on a life of its own, with people sharing prayer requests, birthday celebrations and death announcements.
"We didn't expect it to take off like it did," said the group's co-founder Dan Simonds, an artist based in Bozeman, Montana, and a member of the Pequot tribe. "It showed how much something like this was needed."
For group members who rarely leave their isolated reservations, the videos provide an opportunity to see other tribes' homes and traditions for the first time. "Every tribe is different, like every European country," Simonds said.
The group has provided a platform to talk about important issues. In January, organizers hosted a Facebook live chat with a doctor, nurses and community representatives who could answer group members' questions about Covid vaccines. Skepticism about the safety of vaccination tends to be high among Native Americans, and more than 9,500 people viewed the event. "People are listening and learning," Simonds said.
Simonds expects the group will continue after the pandemic ends, and he has created a nonprofit spinoff that plans to hold in-person powwows once it is safe. "This is one of the first times in history we have our own space by Natives where Natives can be heard," he said.
Among other powwow events that have seen an online resurgence is the jingle dress dance, an Ojibwe tradition usually performed by groups of women wearing skirts adorned with tinkling metal bells. Women from various tribes have been posting Instagram videos of themselves dancing alone at home.
Brenda Child, an Ojibwe historian at the University of Minnesota, is not surprised that the dance has become so popular during the pandemic. "Most women and young girls are very aware that that is a healing tradition," she said.
According to legend, jingle dress dancing arose during the 1918 flu pandemic when a father with a sick little girl dreamed of a healing dance and had the dresses made for four women in his tribe. The girl recovered and became one of the first jingle dress dancers.
Child said the jingle dress tradition resonates because it is supposed to heal both the body and the mind during a time when fear and grief are rampant. "Ojibwe have always been aware there's this psychological aspect to disease," she said.