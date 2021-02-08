New medical report may shed light on Adama Traoré's death in police custody

Paris (CNN) The family lawyer for Adama Traoré, a Black Frenchman who died while being apprehended by Paris police in 2016, says a new medical report supports the possibility that Traoré's death was linked to police treatment during the arrest.

The report​, which was commissioned by judges examining the case, concluded that the 24-year-old's death was due to heat stroke that could have been aggravated by the gendarmes' maneuvers, Traoré family lawyer Yassine Bouzrou said.

The report has not been made public and CNN has not seen the full report.