In many ways, the 2021 NFL championship game looked different this year: Only a third of the usual crowd was allowed to attend, brands like Coca-Cola decided to sit out of the show’s famed commercial blitz, fans hosted virtual watch parties instead of IRL gatherings and even the Weeknd’s halftime show was socially distanced. But one thing that stayed the same? Tom Brady.

Playing in 10 title games over the last 19 years, the 43-year-old quarterback — in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the oldest player to ever take part in the big game — lead his team to a 31-9 win over returning champs the Kansas City Chiefs, and picked up MVP honors in the process.

Whether you want to show your love for Brady and the Bucs — or just celebrate the fact the Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs made it to the final game — we’ve rounded up our favorite items, from jerseys and hats to hoodies and coffee cups, sure to keep the celebration flowing.

Men’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Nike Game Jersey ($119.99; nflshop.com)

Playing in the big game 10 times in 21 seasons, Brady already held the record for most championship rings by an NFL player with six. Celebrate No. 12 — and ring No. 7 — with this officially licensed game jersey.

Men’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Fanatics GOAT Hoodie ($74.99; nflshop.com)

After spending one season in Tampa Bay and shepherding his new team to an NFL championship win, it’s hard to deny Tom Brady the title of GOAT (greatest of all time). Show your fave QB some love with this front-pouch gray hoodie, with its goat print and salute to No. 12.

Men’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski Nike Limited Jersey ($149.99; nflshop.com)

Also in his first season as a Buccaneer, Rob Gronkowski reunited with his former Patriots teammate Brady, scoring two touchdowns in the first half of the big game. Gronk fans can show their appreciation of the star tight end with this pewter alternate jersey.

Men’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Era Champions Locker Room Hat ($34.99; nflshop.com)

Bucs win! Celebrate in style with this black adjustable snapback hat that lets everyone know your team is the NFL’s best.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers FOCO Champions Scarf ($30; nflshop.com)

No need to cover up your team pride when it’s cold outside. This fun fringed scarf lets everyone know the Buccaneers are champions, no matter the weather.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Era Champions Official On-Field Mask ($29.99; nflshop.com)

If one item could define 2021’s big game, it’d be a Covid sideline mask, right? Show your Bucs pride with this screen-printed face covering featuring official team and game logos.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fanatics Champa Bay T-Shirt ($32.99; fanatics.com)

With its second championship title, Tampa Bay fans can celebrate as “Champa” Bay victors with this charcoal, space-dye T-shirt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WinCraft Champions Garden Flag ($14.99; fanatics.com)

Let the whole neighborhood know: Your favorite team has been crowned the champs! This 12-inch-by-18-inch two-sided garden flag will become a perfect addition to your yard every game day next season. Stand not included.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ORCA Champions Stainless Tumbler ($29.99; lids.com)

Your morning coffee will somehow taste better out of this 27-ounce stainless steel insulated tumbler that comes with a spill-proof lid and graphics announcing that the Bucs are the best in the league.

Nike Quest for Silver T-shirt ($29.99; fanatics.com)

This short-sleeve black T-shirt pays tribute not only to the 55th year of the NFL championship game, but also to its coveted silver Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Highland Mint Official Flip Coin ($99.99; nflshop.com)

Calling all armchair referees! Remember this year’s championship game with an official collector’s coin. Silver plated with 24-karat gold highlights, it features both teams’ names and logos, comes with a certificate of authenticity and is limited-edition — only 10,000 coins were minted.