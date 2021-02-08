(CNN) —

If you’ve only just remembered that it’s almost Valentine’s Day, fear not! Thanks to Amazon Prime shipping, there’s still time to get something special for your loved one. Whether you’re shopping for something lighthearted and silly or thoughtful and romantic, shop our list of top-rated Valentine’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to arrive in time for a love-filled celebration.

The Ultimate Game for Couples ($24.99; amazon.com)

With 200 thought-provoking questions and intriguing challenges, this game will add excitement to date nights. You can also play one-on-one or join forces with your partner and compete together against other couples.

MoValyes Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set ($21.98, originally $29.98; amazon.com)

Jade rollers and gua sha stones are facial massagers that promise to soothe, depuff and tone your face. Tell your partner to pop this 100% rose quartz set in the fridge before use for some extra cooling TLC.

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame ($161.13, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

No time to print out your favorite photos? Just add them to this bestselling digital frame, which features a sleek design, HD display and even a motion sensor that’ll turn it on and off automatically.

“I’m Never Not Thinking of Your Butt” Mug ($16.95, originally $17.95; amazon.com)

A very, ahem, cheeky mug to make your partner smile along with their morning coffee.

Godinger Whiskey Decanter ($55.78, originally $89.95; amazon.com)

This elegant, handblown decanter features an etched globe and comes with two glasses. Best gifted alongside a bottle of your partner’s beverage of choice, of course.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bath Caddy Tray ($49.97; amazon.com)

Make your partner feel like they’re at a spa with this highly-rated bamboo bath caddy. The large tray has room for everything you need for a relaxing bath — candle, kindle, wine glass — while silicone grips mean no accidental fumbles into the tub.

SlowTon Calming Dog Bed ($23.99; amazon.com)

Get this donut-shaped “cuddler” bed for, let’s face it, the real love of your partner’s life.

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub ($14.98; amazon.com)

This scrub gets its holiday-appropriate hue from nutrient-rich Himalayan salt, which gently exfoliates to reveal softer, smoother skin. A mix of lychee berry and sweet almond oils add extra moisturization and a delicate scent.

Reese’s 30-Piece Variety Pack ($25; amazon.com)

A twist on the classic box of chocolate, this Reese’s variety pack — which includes a mix of Reese’s cups, pieces and sticks — is a peanut butter-lover’s dream.

Cinch! Wine Socks ($12.99; amazon.com)

Get your favorite wine lover a pair of ultra plush socks that speak for themselves.

Acelitt Fuzzy Oversized Hoodie (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

A plush fleece sweatshirt with an oversized fit and large hood for maximum lounging comfort.

RSLove Satin Lingerie (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

This ultra silky sleepwear set, which comes in seven vibrant colors, is just the right mix of sexy and comfy.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers ($24.99; amazon.com)

Made from essential oils and natural fragrances, these “aromatherapy fizzies” can give your partner a spa day right at home. Just place the tablet in the corner of the shower and it will release a soothing cloud of steam.

ZonLi Weighted Blanket (starting at $59.49; originally starting at $72.99; amazon.com)

This top-rated weighted blanket can help your partner feel safe and cozy even when you’re not there to snuggle with them.

Rose Bear ($26.99; amazon.com)

Handmade from more than 250 vibrant artificial roses, this sweet bear is two classic Valentine’s Day gifts in one.

Star Wars “I Chews You” Graphic T-Shirt ($22.99; amazon.com)

A cute tee that comes in men’s, women’s and kids’ fits for your favorite Star Wars fan.

Kendra Scott Ever Pendant Necklace ($65; amazon.com)

This simple yet lovely pendant from Kendra Scott features a dainty gold colored chain and just the right amount of sparkle.

Homesick Scented Candle ($34; amazon.com)

With scents tailored to different cities and states across the country, this is a last-minute gift that’ll still feel personal.

NY Threads Luxurious Men’s Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe ($32.99; amazon.com)

Is there any feeling more luxurious than lounging in a comfy robe? This bestselling, ultra fluffy version from NY Threads features convenient pockets and a cozy collar to boot.

Hallmark Signature Wonder Pop Valentine’s Day Card ($12.89; amazon.com)

Skip the last-minute drugstore run and get your partner this lovely pop-up card instead.