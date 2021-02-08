(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on AirPods Pro, discounted appliances at Best Buy and savings on Yankee Candles. All that and more below.

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to a great price. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99 at Amazon. (The extra $10 discount will be applied automatically at checkout.) Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Now’s your chance to save on Adidas’ most iconic sneaker. Select Stan Smith sneakers are 50% off when you use code STAN at checkout, starting today through February 11. Choose from men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes, in styles ranging from classic with green accents to shoes featuring less ubiquitous colors and eye-catching patterns.

A holiday weekend means new home decor deals from Wayfair. The mega home retailer is kicking off its Presidents Day Clearance sale, so you can save big on all the furniture you need for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, patio and beyond. Or, if you’re just looking to add a few new touches to your space, shop deals on wall art, area rugs, storage solutions and even pet essentials.

In need of a new appliance? Presidents Day is a great time to shop, and Best Buy has already marked down tons of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and more from top brands like LG and Samsung in honor of the holiday weekend. Browse through all the deals, many of which include savings on appliance bundles, right now.

It may be the dead of winter, but right now, you can load up on candles that remind you of sunnier days. Amazon is hosting a one-day sale on Yankee Candles, featuring summer-y scents like Flowers in the Sun, Mango Peach Salsa, Blue Summer Sky and Mediterranean Breeze. Each burns for 150 hours, so you’ll be set to keep a candle burning until the warm weather returns if you stock up now.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit With Echo Dot ($169.99, $249.98; amazon.com)

Arm your home with a Ring Alarm five-piece kit, along with a $10 third-generation Echo Dot, for $169.99, down from its usual price of $249.98. (You can also opt for just the Ring kit for $10 less — still a great price.) The Ring system works seamlessly with Alexa to arm and disarm, plus it allows you to check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and on your smartphone via Ring’s app. For more on the second-generation Ring system, read our full review here.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum ($329.99 when you clip the on-page coupon, originally $423; amazon.com)

If you’re ready to permanently remove vacuuming from your to-do list and you don’t mind a refurb, consider this Roomba deal at Amazon. For a limited time, you can buy a refurbished iRobot Roomba 960 Robotic Vacuum for an extra $50 off when you clip the on-page coupon. It works like new and is backed by Amazon’s 90-Day Renewed Guarantee.

With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts five times the air power of the Roomba 600 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Roomba moves throughout your home on its own, thanks to iAdapt sensors, and it will dock and charge on its own so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Schedule the Roomba to run up to seven times per week with the iRobot app, Alexa or the Google Assistant, or just press the “Clean” button to get things going.

Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240 ($62.15, originally $69.94; amazon.com)

Looking to keep your lockdown facial hair in check? Consider picking up our runner-up for best beard trimmer, the Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240, now down to its lowest price ever at Amazon. With 39 different length settings, multiple attachments and a long-lasting battery, it’s one of the most versatile we tested and can be relied upon for a solid, quick clip no matter what state your hair is in.

ProFlowers

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re planning to send flowers to your loved ones, check out this deal at ProFlowers. Right now, when you spend $39 or more on bouquets sitewide, you’ll score 20% off your entire order. Since most bouquets cost upward of $40 anyway, you’re sure to snag a discount whether you’re just buying flowers for one or for many special recipients.

Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love at Gravity Blankets’ latest sale. Take 15% off sitewide using code VALENTINE, and save on everything from classic weighted blankets to cooling and flannel weighted blankets. Even the brand’s acclaimed weighted robe is included in the promo.

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro ($1,199, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

Now’s your chance to score the latest MacBook Pro at its lowest price yet on Amazon. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model in both silver and Space Gray is $100 off for a limited time. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best video editing laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle intense creative projects and high-quality video exports with ease.

The Home Depot

Presidents Day has arrived at The Home Depot. Now through the upcoming long weekend, shoppers save up to 40% on thousands of items, including mattresses, home decor, furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($15.99, originally $24.99; walmart.com)

If you’re a “cold brew in all seasons” kind of coffee drinker, take advantage of this deal on the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker, our favorite travel and tumble cold brewer, at Amazon. You can pick up the pitcher for just $15.99 right now — that’s $1 away from its all-time lowest price — and be brewing your own batch of cold brew in no time. Its plastic construction and airtight seal makes this coffee maker particularly durable, and it’s super simple to set up and use. Read more about this pick in our full review of the best cold brew coffee makers.

Mattress Firm

Have sweet dreams of savings with these deals at Mattress Firm. Presidents Day has arrived at the mega mattress retailer, so you can save up to 50% — that’s up to $500 off — some of your favorite mattress brands, including Serta, Tempur-Pedic, Purple, Beautyrest and more. Plus, you can get a queen-size bed for the price of a twin, and when you purchase a queen over $699, you’ll get a free adjustable base when you use code ELEVATE. Browse through all the deals now, and get a better night’s sleep soon.

Reebok

Reebok’s Outlet Clear Out Sale is on now, which means markdowns on top of markdowns. There’s no code necessary to take up to 70% off hundreds of clearance items, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories. These last-chance styles will be gone before you know it.

Overstock

Presidents Day has arrived at Overstock. Now through the upcoming long weekend, shoppers can take up to 70% off thousands of items, including prices on patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more. Plus, everything ships for free.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($68.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today, since it’s down to just $68.95 at Amazon — that’s about $30 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Backcountry

Just in time for a nor’easter, Backcountry is kicking off its Winter Yard Sale, featuring the best deals of the season on gear and accessories. You can save up to 50% on everything you need for winter sports, cold-weather camping and more activities from top brands like Hydro Flask, Osprey, Columbia and more.

