Haitian opposition picks interim leader as row over President's term limit intensifies

(CNN) Haiti's opposition movement wants a Supreme Court judge to lead a transitional government in the country, arguing that President Jovenel Moise's term has expired and calling on him to step down.

Joseph Mecene Jean-Louis, a 72-year-old judge, said he had been picked by the opposition to be interim president in a short video released early Monday morning.

According to Haiti's constitution, presidential terms last five years. Haiti's Superior Court of Justice and the country's opposition movement say that Moise, who won a runoff vote in 2016, was due to step down on Sunday.

But Moise argues he gets one more year because he was not actually sworn in until 2017 -- a claim backed by both the Organization of American States and US President Joe Biden's administration.

"A new elected president should succeed President Moise when his term ends...February 7th, 2022," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week.

