Alleging her partner was abducted and tortured, Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi flees to Kenya

Kampala, Uganda (CNN) Feminist and political activist Stella Nyanzi has fled to Kenya to seek asylum with her three children. Nyanzi, who a year ago was in prison for writing a poem which used an explicit description of the Ugandan President's birth and his mother's vagina to criticize his rule, alleges her partner was abducted and tortured after last month's elections.

"I fled to get my voice back. I fled to get my mind back. I fled to get my freedom back," Nyanzi told CNN in a phone interview on Thursday, explaining that this was one of several abductions of people close to her which triggered her to flee.

Museveni was re-elected for a sixth term after 35 years of rule, amid a nationwide internet shutdown and heavy security presence in the capital, Kampala, that prevented more mass protests on election week. Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, rejected the election as rigged and called on the country to dismiss the results.

A supporter with Stella Nyanzi, left, ahead of the election, in Kampala on October 28, 2020.

Nyanzi didn't win her seat, and a week after the vote, her partner, David Musiri -- a member of Bobi Wine's National Unity Platform -- was abducted from his car along with his brother, she said.

"David was pushed into the boot of a private saloon car and driven off to an unmarked facility where he was tortured during interrogation," Nyanzi said. "His genitals were squeezed so badly, his body was beaten and bruised, and nobody knew where he was for a couple of days."

CNN has not been able to independently corroborate what happened to Musiri due to concerns about his safety. The Ugandan government referred a request for comment to the police, who did not respond to CNN's queries.

Human Rights Watch reported several incidences of violence and human rights violations in connection with the election.

"The abuses included killings by security forces, arrests and beatings of opposition supporters and journalists, disruption of opposition rallies, and a shutdown of the internet," said the international human rights NGO in a January statement.

Several Ugandan lawmakers have raised the issue of "rampant" kidnappings, criticizing the "total disregard of the arrest procedures by police and other security agencies."

"The reason why people are saying kidnap is because the mode of arrest is against the constitution. The arrests must follow the law and that is why Ugandans are concerned," Ugandan Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa said.

"I think that the abductions of unarmed civilians, kidnappings of political actors who belong to the opposition in Uganda, their arrests without warrant ... was a distant human rights violation until it struck very close to home," Nyanzi said.

In a statement to parliament, Uganda's Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, revealed 44 people had been reported kidnapped and said 31 people remained missing.

Stella Nyanzi, left, in court as she faced charges for cyber-harassment and offensives communication, in Kampala, on April 10, 2017.

Four people who were found have since been arrested for aiding and abetting terrorism, he said, while seven others had been arrested and released on bail, though he did not mention their charges.

"I have tried to give an update on the continuous incidents of alleged kidnap. Investigations are ongoing and I undertake to give progress of these investigations with time," Odongo said. He added that authorities would "investigate each and every one of the reported incidents."

He made no specific reference to the alleged abduction of Nyanzi's partner.

Nyanzi was first imprisoned in 2017 for a month after posting a Facebook poem criticizing Uganda's first lady, Janet Museveni, for failing to deliver on her promise to provide sanitary pads to schoolgirls.