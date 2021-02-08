'It's a miracle,' Dutch officials say as stowaway survives London to Holland flight in freezing temperatures

(CNN) A 16-year-old Kenyan boy has survived sub-zero temperatures on an hour-long flight from London to the Netherlands by hiding himself near the plane's landing gear.

Dutch police are investigating the possibility of human trafficking after finding the boy falling from a compartment in an aircraft at Maastricht Aachen airport in Limburg on Thursday.

"For us, it is a miracle," a spokesperson for the Dutch police said. "Usually when someone stows away like this, they die because of the cold or a lack of oxygen," said Marvin Engh, a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, one of the national police forces in the country.

The stowaway was taken to a hospital with hypothermia but has since made a full recovery, police said.

He started his journey in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, and went from there to Istanbul, Turkey, before continuing to London, according to Engh.