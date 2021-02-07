Don't put your shovels away: There's another nor'easter in the forecast

(CNN) A fast-moving weather system could produce the second big snowstorm to hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions in less than a week.

Residents from West Virginia to Maine are still digging out from a record nor'easter that hit just six days ago

Winter storm alerts stretch from northern Georgia through Maine as the system moves through on Sunday.

While this system won't be the record breaking nor'easter that dumped 18-36 inches across the regions last week, it will still pack a punch for some locations.

One interesting possibility to note is that Boston may end up getting more than three times what they picked up from the previous nor'easter. As of now, the forecast calls for 3-6 inches for the city on Sunday, far more than the 1.2 inches the city received during the last storm.

Here is the latest update on the winter storm that will impact our area tomorrow! #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/BQxfWGZ5Cu — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2021

Read More