Severe weather ends in time for Super Bowl

(CNN) As the countdown continues leading up to the biggest NFL game of the season -- the Super Bowl -- Mother Nature may sit on the bench and leave the entertainment to the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This year's game will take place in Tampa, Florida. Since Super Bowl Sunday's inception in 1967, the city of Tampa has hosted the big game on four separate occasions.

Given its low latitude and proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, the city rarely fails to impress when it comes to early February weather. However, this week has been a little different.

Temperatures warmed up by the end of the week to more seasonal conditions. However, the cold front currently tracking through the Gulf and East Coasts of the US will work its way through Florida, allowing a dryer and slightly cooler air mass to take over by game time.

Partly cloudy skies and a stray shower Sunday morning will become sunny by the afternoon, with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Northwesterly winds may gust up to 15 mph at times, and that should continue during the game when it kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST.

At the start of the game, temperatures should be around the low 70s and then drop down to the upper 60s by the end. This combination of dry and seasonable conditions should make for great (but boring) weather during the game.

"People tend to love a good snow game or one played in fierce winds or tropical downpours," says CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward.

"It provides an opportunity to see how the best athletes in the world deal with the elements and a bit of adversity. But when it comes to the Super Bowl, most fans want to see a clear and mild game with ideal playing conditions."

Rain is not unusual during the Super Bowl when taking place in Florida. If fact, the wettest Super Bowl Sunday occurred back in 2007 when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Chicago Bears at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. The day brought nearly 1 inch of rainfall with winds gusting to 20 mph.

Tampa Bay would need to record more than .28" of rainfall on Sunday to make the list of the top three wettest Super Bowl Sundays on record, despite the rain happening before the game.