Tampa officials condemn weekend Super Bowl parties

(CNN) The Super Bowl this weekend brought fanfare and celebrities to Tampa, Florida, to the discomfort of city officials.

Rapper 50 Cent and DJ Steve Aoki hosted their own parties, drawing many unmasked attendees in indoor settings. Aoki's party took place at Tampa's WTR Bar & Grill at The Godfrey Hotel, while 50 Cent's was held inside a private hangar at Albert Whitted Airport.

There was also a Saturday night event at the WTR Bar & Grill, featuring Diplo and 50 Cent, and while the same safety measures were listed on the event site, the images were similar to Friday's party. The WTR Bar & Grill did not respond to CNN's request for comment Sunday.

"This isn't how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It's not safe or smart. It's stupid," St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted Saturday. "We're going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent."

The parties come as Florida, along with California, is seeing a rise in cases of the new Covid-19 variant , B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. Nearly 700 cases of this more contagious variant have been found in 33 states, according to the CDC. Most are in Florida and California.

