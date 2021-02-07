San Francisco school district and unions reach tentative deal on reopening for in-person learning

(CNN) Unions representing San Francisco Unified School District employees on Sunday announced they have reached a tentative agreement with the district to reopen schools for in-person learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tentative agreement "outlines the baseline health and safety standards and vaccine access to physically reopen public schools," the unions said Sunday in a statement.

The school district said it will schedule the agreement for ratification by the Board of Education on Tuesday in an effort to get students back to in-person learning.

California has a four-tier reopening system in place, which includes yellow, orange, red and purple tiers. Red represents substantial Covid-19 spread, while orange indicates a moderate spread of the virus.

The agreement would allow teachers and workers to return to school in the red tier if Covid-19 vaccines are made available. Return to in-person instruction can happen without vaccine availability in the orange tier.

