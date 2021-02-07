NYPD disciplines officer who wore a pro-Trump patch on her uniform

New York (CNN) An NYPD officer seen on social media wearing a pro-Trump patch while in uniform has received "an initial discipline," New York Police Department spokeswoman Detective Sophia Mason said.

The NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association identified the officer as Sgt. Dana Martillo. CNN has made multiple attempts to reach Martillo for comment and has not yet heard back.

Police did not detail what "initial discipline" the officer received.

NYPD policy prohibits officers on duty or in uniform from "publicly expressing personal views and opinions concerning the merits of any political party or candidate for public office."

On Saturday, Mason said the NYPD is aware of a video showing one of its officers "wearing a politically-oriented patch."

