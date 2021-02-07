The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl -- and so is the controversy over the team's name

(CNN) The Kansas City Chiefs are back for another Super Bowl. And inevitably, so is the longstanding controversy over the NFL team's name and Native American imagery.

The Chiefs had their own reckoning.

"Racism is going to have a global stage on Sunday," said Crystal Echo-Hawk, founder and executive director of IllumiNative , an advocacy group that works to increase the visibility of Native people.

As the Chiefs take the field in Tampa, Florida, while the world looks on, here's where the conversation stands -- and why activists say change is long overdue.

How the Chiefs got their name

The Chiefs are named for former Kansas City mayor Harold Roe Bartle , a White man who impersonated Native American culture.

Before becoming mayor, Bartle was actively involved in leadership of the Boy Scouts of America. In 1925, he created the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, a scouting organization that drew on Native American heritage and customs.

Bartle was not a Native American, but claimed he was "inducted into a local tribute of the Arapaho people," according to Mohawk journalist Vincent Schilling. Bartle was called "Lone Bear," and later came to be colloquially known as "Chief."

Kansas City Chiefs fan displays are seen in downtown Kansas City ahead of Super Bowl LV on February 01, 2021.

Nearly 40 years later, Bartle served two terms as mayor of Kansas City and helped bring the Dallas Texans football team there. The team was eventually renamed the Chiefs in Bartle's honor.

The name may seem innocuous. But for Echo-Hawk, the problem is not just the name but the culture of Native appropriation and mockery that flows from it.

"It's this ecosystem that it creates of bigotry and hate," she said. "It's the culture in which fans engage in."

There's the Chief's home of Arrowhead Stadium. The pregame beating of the drum. The horse mascot named Warpaint. And of course, the tomahawk chop and the accompanying faux war chant.

The team has made some changes

Activists say the references dehumanize Native people. And they want them gone.

"When names like the Chiefs are used, it makes that culture a stereotype," said Kate Finn, executive director of First Peoples Worldwide. "It confines it to a caricature that really doesn't express the fullness of Indigenous peoples' culture."

Not In Our Honor, a coalition that advocates against the use of Native American imagery in sports, has long been calling on the Chiefs to change their name and cease use of any Native symbols. In collaboration with other local and national groups, they recently rented two billboards in Kansas City to amplify that message.

"Change the name and stop the chop," the billboards read.

A billboard calling the Kansas City Chiefs to change their name and end the "chop" stands along Interstate 70 in Missouri on February 3, 2021.

The Chiefs did not respond to multiple interview requests for this story.

The team has said they are engaged in dialogue with a group of tribal leaders around issues of cultural sensitivity. Since 2014, the Chiefs have invited tribe members to participate in an annual American Indian Heritage Month game, which includes rituals such as a "Blessing of the Drum" and a "Blessing of the Four Directions."

At the height of racial justice protests last year, the team took some steps to address concerns. They banned headdresses and Native American face paint and had cheerleaders perform the chop with a closed fist instead of an open palm. They also said they were considering changes to the beating of the drum and reviewing the tomahawk chop.

Camilla Chouteau, tribal council secretary for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, joined the Chiefs' American Indian community working group in November.

Personally, she says it would be helpful if the Chiefs changed the song that accompanies the chop, though she hasn't discussed that with the team's leadership. But she doesn't find the other rituals offensive, and says she's encouraged by the Chiefs' openness to their suggestions.

"Change is hard, and getting fans to change behavior takes time," Chouteau said.

But activists say those efforts fall short

For many others, the Chiefs' efforts so far have fallen flat.

Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the Kansas City Indian Center and a member of the Not In Our Honor coalition, said the Chiefs' continued use of their name and Native imagery is made all the more insulting given the NFL's recent rhetoric around fighting systemic racism.