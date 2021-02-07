Read inaugural poet Amanda Gorman's Super Bowl poem

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 7:15 PM ET, Sun February 7, 2021

Amanda Gorman, who also performed at Biden's inauguration, read her poem "Chorus of the Captains" ahead of the Super Bowl game.

(CNN)For Amanda Gorman, Inauguration Day was just the beginning. Now, she can cross the Super Bowl off her bucket list, too.

Gorman, who performed her poetry at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, was back Sunday evening. This time, though, the youth poet laureate was honoring educator Trimaine Davis, ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner and veteran James Martin -- all named "Honorary Captains" ahead of the game for their leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A video of Gorman performing her poem, "Chorus of the Captains," was played ahead of the three heroes' introduction on-field. The young poet has seen immense success in recent weeks following her inaugural poem, having been signed with IMG models just days later, as well as interviewed by Michelle Obama for Time Magazine.
Here's her poem from Sunday evening:
    Today we honor our three captains
    For their actions and impact in
    A time of uncertainty and need.
    They've taken the lead,
    Exceeding all expectations and limitations,
    Uplifting their communities and neighbors
    As leaders, healers and educators.
    James has felt the wounds of warfare,
    But this warrior still shares
    His home with at-risk kids.
    During Covid, he's even lent a hand
    Live-streaming football for family and fans.
    Trimaine is an educator who works nonstop,
    Providing his community with hotspots,
    Laptops and tech workshops,
    So his students have all the tools
    They need to succeed in life and in school.
    Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa hospital.
    Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible.
    She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic,
    And fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone,
    Defining the front line heroes risking their lives for our own.
    Let us walk with these warriors,
    Charge on with these champions,
    And carry forth the call of our captains!
    We celebrate them by acting
    With courage and compassion,
    By doing what is right and just.
      For while we honor them today,
      It is they who every day honor us.

