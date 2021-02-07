A 3D printed house is for sale in New York. Builders say that's a first in the United States

(CNN) You've probably heard of 3D printed face masks and even 3D printed hands , as 3D printing technology has expanded over the past few decades.

SQ4D uses automated building methods, or 3D printing, to build structures and homes.

"What we want to do is print homes fast, and cheap and strong," Andersen said.

ARCS is a patent pending technology that robotically builds foundations, exterior walls, interior walls, utility conduits and more.

The company can set up its Autonomous Robotic Construction System at a build site in six to eight hours. It then lays concrete layer by layer, creating footing, the foundation of a house and the interior and exterior walls of the structure.

"It's a radical change for job sites," Andersen said.

3D printed houses could also end up having a radical effect on the wallets of potential buyers in America.

"The cost of construction is 50% cheaper than the cost of comparable newly-constructed homes in Riverhead, New York, and 10 times faster," said Stephen King, the Zillow Premier agent who has the 3D house listing.

The 3D printed house will include 1,407 square feet of living space and will be built with concrete. The home has three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2.5-car detached garage.

SQ4D's completed proof of concept and demo home. SQ4D says it is the world's largest permitted 3D printed home at 1,900 square feet.

"I want people to not be afraid of automation...it is just a different tool and different method. But, it's still the same product, we are still building a house at the end of the day," Anderson says.

An open house was held for the 3D house on Saturday, which featured the company's already built demo home

Anderson and King say the Riverhead home is the first 3D printed home to receive a certificate of occupancy in the United States. That wasn't easy because of strict local building codes, they said.

"We did it in one of the hardest places and there's a beauty in that because that means we can eventually do it anywhere," Anderson said.

"We can make things more affordable and safer. We can use the technology to tackle homelessness, and aid in disaster relief in an eco-friendly way," Anderson said.