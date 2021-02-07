Scores missing and two dead as burst glacier triggers flash floods in India

(CNN) Around 157 people are missing and at least two confirmed dead after a glacier burst, triggering flash floods in India's northern Uttarakhand state on Sunday.

The Rishiganga power project, in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, was damaged by the floods. Those living alongside the Alaknanda River were urged to flee to safety, but stay calm.

The state's Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said 140 people were missing at state-run power company, NTPC, while 17 were unaccounted for at the Rishiganga project

"Two bodies have already been recovered," Rawat tweeted. At least 600 military personnel and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were helping rescue operations, he added.

The damaged dam at Raini Chak Lata village in the northern state of Uttarakhand is pictured after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into it.

At least 600 military personnel and Indo-Tibetan Border police were helping rescue operations.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been sent to deal with the disaster.

