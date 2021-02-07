Haiti's government claims it stopped coup amid dispute over presidential term limit

(CNN) Dozens were arrested in Haiti for an alleged coup attempt on Sunday, while protesters accused President Jovenel Moise of unconstitutionally extending his term.

"We have arrested 23 people for conspiracy against the state," Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent said. Among them is a Supreme Court judge, he said.

According to Haiti's constitution, presidential terms last five years. Haiti's Superior Court of Justice and the country's opposition movement say that Moise, who won a runoff vote in 2016, was due to step down on Sunday.

But Moise argues he gets one more year because he was not actually sworn in until 2017 -- a claim backed by both the Organization of American States and US President Joe Biden's administration.

Moise addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2018, in New York.

"My Administration received from the Haitian people a constitutional mandate of 60 months. We have exhausted 48 of them. The next 12 months will be devoted to reforming the energy sector, carrying out the referendum, and organizing elections," Moise tweeted Sunday.

