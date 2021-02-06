Bitter cold temperatures will heighten frostbite risk in northern US

(CNN) Americans in the northern United States who venture outside unprotected this weekend face the risk of frostbite and hypothermia amid bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

Temperatures across the Midwest, Plains and Mountain West will range from 20 to 40 degrees below normal over the next five to seven days. Factor in wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph, and there will be life-threatening wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero.

"Wind chills as low as -50 degrees could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," said the National Weather Service Office in Bismarck, North Dakota . "Frostbite and hypothermia are likely if proper precautions are not taken when outdoors."

Wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect from Montana to Michigan this weekend and will likely be expanded in the coming days.

A widespread arctic outbreak with frigid temperature is expected for the northern Rockies and upper Midwest to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley this weekend.



Wind chill warnings and advisories are already in effect for many. Check https://t.co/VyWINDBEpn for the latest. pic.twitter.com/eVOIQa8cll — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 5, 2021

When there is no wind, bodies radiates heat, creating a layer of protective warmth from the cold weather. However, when it is windy, that moving air breaks up that insulating layer of heat, which speeds up heat loss and allows hypothermia to set in more quickly.

