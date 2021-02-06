A toddler is about to release an album recorded in the womb

(CNN) So many talented musicians got their start as children: from Mozart to Michael Jackson, to Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. Fifteen-months-old Luca Yupanqui has them all beat: she recorded her first album before being born.

Sounds of the Unborn " will be released on April 2 by Sacred Bones Records. Luca's sounds were captured by her parents, musicians Elizabeth Hart and Iván Diaz Mathé, using biosonic MIDI technology.

"The electrodes receive electromagnetic impulses that are translated into MIDI and then hooked up to synthesizers," Hart told CNN. The MIDI devices were placed on Hart's womb over 5 sessions, each one-hour long.

According to Hart, Diaz Mathé had experimented with biosonic MIDI technology in the past to capture music from plants. "The concept of music coming from a different source was what motivated this new experimentation," Hart said.

In a release by Sacred Bones, Luca's music is defined as "the expression of life in its cosmic state -- pre-mind, pre-speculation, pre-influence, and pre-human."

