One killed, several injured in suburban Chicago hotel shooting

(CNN) One person was killed and several others injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a suburban Chicago hotel, according to police.

at 2:35 a.m. following reports of shots fired on the fifth floor, the Officers responded to the Indian Lakes Hotel in Bloomingdale, Illinois,at 2:35 a.m. following reports of shots fired on the fifth floor, the Bloomingdale Police Department said.

When officers arrived they saw several people running from the hotel.

Officers searched the hotel and found multiple apparent gunshot victims. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, police said.

One gunshot victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police didn't provide details on the condition of other victims.

