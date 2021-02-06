2 men who appeared on Netflix's 'Cheer' accused of separate sex crimes involving minors

(CNN) Two men who appeared on the Netflix docuseries "Cheer" have been arrested and charged in separate sex crime cases involving minors, authorities said.

The arrests on Wednesday of Mitchell Ryan and Robert Joseph Scianna came nearly five months after federal prosecutors in Chicago accused "Cheer" star Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris of "enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself." He was later indicted on additional charges.

The "Cheer" docuseries follows the cheerleading squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. The series debuted on Netflix in January 2020.

Ryan, 23, was arrested by police in Coppell, Texas, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child on July 24, according to Dallas County Sheriff's Department records.

Details of the case were not immediately available. CNN has reached out to police and prosecutors for additional information.

