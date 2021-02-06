How a freed slave triumphed over a White lynch mob in the Jim Crow South

(CNN) On the night of January 21, 1897, a mob of White men armed with pistols and shotguns surrounded the home of freed slave George Dinning in southern Kentucky. They falsely accused him of stealing livestock from a neighboring farm and unleashed a hail of bullets into his house, wounding him in the arm and forehead.

Terrified for his wife and children, Dinning fired back, killing one of his assailants.

In a remarkable story filled with dramatic twists and unusual alliances, Dinning eventually became perhaps the firs