Kansas City, Missouri: This city's barbecue is slathered with a tomato- and molasses-based sauce.

Make your favorite team food for the Super Bowl, no matter who's playing

Buffalo, New York: Buffalo put wings on the Super Bowl (and everyday) map.

Green Bay, Wisconsin: Lambeau Field in Green Bay serves fried cheese curds. Try making this Wisconsin classic at home.

Cleveland: Slyman's corned beef is a classic, with at least 3/4 pound meat between rye bread. Add a slice of American cheese to do it like Slyman's.