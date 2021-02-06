Make your favorite team food for the Super Bowl, no matter who's playing

By Casey Barber, CNN

Updated 3:00 AM ET, Sat February 6, 2021

Kansas City, Missouri: This city's barbecue is slathered with a tomato- and molasses-based sauce.
Tampa Bay, Florida: Tampa's version of the Cuban sandwich includes sliced Genoa salami.
Buffalo, New York: Buffalo put wings on the Super Bowl (and everyday) map.
Green Bay, Wisconsin: Lambeau Field in Green Bay serves fried cheese curds. Try making this Wisconsin classic at home.
Cleveland: Slyman's corned beef is a classic, with at least 3/4 pound meat between rye bread. Add a slice of American cheese to do it like Slyman's.
New Orleans: A muffuletta features three kinds of meat and two types of cheese, along with pickled peppers and olive spread on a round loaf of bread.
