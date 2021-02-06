China's Tianwen-1 sends back its first picture of Mars

(CNN) China's Tianwen-1 probe has sent back its first picture of Mars, according to the Chinese space agency.

Tianwen-1, whose name means "Quest for Heavenly Truth," sent back a black and white picture of the red planet, which was taken when the probe was around 2.2 million kilometers away from Mars, the CSA said.

Launched in July last year, the probe is China's first mission to Mars. Tianwen-1 will orbit the planet before landing a rover on the surface, with the hope that it can gather important information about the Martian soil, geological structure, environment, atmosphere, and search for signs of water.