China's Tianwen-1 sends back its first picture of Mars

Updated 5:11 AM ET, Sat February 6, 2021

China&#39;s Tianwen 1 Mars probe, launched July last year, took the image around 2.2 million kilometers away from the planet.
China's Tianwen 1 Mars probe, launched July last year, took the image around 2.2 million kilometers away from the planet.

(CNN)China's Tianwen-1 probe has sent back its first picture of Mars, according to the Chinese space agency.

Tianwen-1, whose name means "Quest for Heavenly Truth," sent back a black and white picture of the red planet, which was taken when the probe was around 2.2 million kilometers away from Mars, the CSA said.
Launched in July last year, the probe is China's first mission to Mars. Tianwen-1 will orbit the planet before landing a rover on the surface, with the hope that it can gather important information about the Martian soil, geological structure, environment, atmosphere, and search for signs of water.
This image shows seasonal flows in Valles Marineris on Mars, which are called Recurring Slope Lineae, or RSL. These Martian landslides appear on slopes during the spring and summer.
This artist&#39;s illustration shows the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter as it orbits Mars. The orbiter detected a layer of glowing green oxygen in Mars&#39; atmosphere.
NASA&#39;s Curiosity Mars rover took a selfie shortly before completing its steepest climb yet on Mars up the Greenheugh Pediment, which tilted the rover 31 degrees.
NASA&#39;s Curiosity rover captured its highest-resolution panorama, including more than a thousand images and 1.8 billion pixels, of the Martian surface between November 24 and December 1, 2019.
The cloud in the center of the image is actually a dust tower that occurred in 2010 and was captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The blue and white clouds are water vapor.
This perspective of Mars&#39; Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.
NASA&#39;s Curiosity rover took this selfie on October 11, 2019, in the &quot;Glen Etive&quot; region.