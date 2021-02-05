Winter is here. Snowy, soggy, and frigid temperatures settle in for the long haul

(CNN) Heavy snow, blustery winds, and bitterly cold temperatures make for a very frozen start to February for those in the Midwest and northeastern US.

Just days after many in the Midwest and Northeast were digging out from record snow, even more flakes will be flying as we head into the weekend.

Winter weather alerts are posted for more than 25 million people Friday as heavy snow slides through the Great Lakes region early in the day. By the afternoon, that system will begin to shift into the Northeast.

Most areas along the Great Lakes will pick up an additional 2-4 inches, with some isolated higher amounts thanks to the added benefit of lake effect snow.

Rain will be the main focus from Virginia down through Florida. Thunderstorms will also be likely for much of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday.