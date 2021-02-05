77-year-old woman rescued after being trapped inside her van for four days after winter storm

(CNN) Firefighters in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday rescued a 77-year-old woman who said she had been trapped inside her van for at least four days during this week's winter storm.

The woman was identified by CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey as Janet Ward, who is currently living in the vehicle. She told the station she had parked Sunday night before a snowplow blocked her in with snow.

"I was blowing the horn to tell them I was in here. But they didn't get the message, so I've been in here ever since," she said. Fortunately, she had food and water with her, the station reported.

However, officials said there was "human error" in logging the address she provided, and when police responded they were unable to find her blue mini-van. Authorities tried to contact her but were unsuccessful.

Read More