He rescued Sadie from a shelter, then she saved his life

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Last September, Brian Myers walked into an animal shelter and rescued Sadie, a German Shepard -- giving her another chance at life.

Four months later, Sadie would do the same for him.

Heather Centrella, the office manager Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, said she got a call from Myers last week. It wasn't to return Sadie to the shelter in Oakland, New Jersey, but rather to tell her what Sadie did.

While home alone, Myers suffered a stroke. He collapsed to the floor and was unable to get up or reach his cell phone.

"Sadie, sat by his side, like [by] his face and cried for him. She knew he was in distress," Centrella said.

Read More