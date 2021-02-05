North Carolina approves new rules to teach social studies, but there's controversy over new wording

(CNN) The North Carolina State Board of Education has passed a new standard for teaching social studies that will include a more diverse perspective of history.

The board added language for educators to teach about racism, discrimination and the treatment of marginalized groups. But due to pushback from some lawmakers, the new standard does not include the word "systemic" before racism and discrimination or the word "gender" before identity.

The new standards passed in a 7-5 vote on Thursday, but only after State Board Superintendent Catherine Truitt removed the two words.

"For nearly two years, the Department has worked to create consensus among hundreds of educators and stakeholders statewide over the history standards. I'm disappointed there was not a unanimous vote on these standards today because the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education created them to be both inclusive and encompassing," Truitt said.

Truitt also added a preamble stating, "The North Carolina Board of Education believes that our collective social studies standards must reflect the nation's diversity and that the successes, contributions, and struggles of multiple groups and individuals should be included."

