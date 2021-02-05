Three New Jersey correctional officers charged after assault at a women's prison

(CNN) Three suspended correctional officers are facing criminal charges for their alleged role in an assault of inmates at a New Jersey women's prison.

The charges, announced Thursday by State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, involve the pepper-spraying and punching of one inmate 28 times and the punching of another inmate who was in handcuffs.

Grewal said his department will release footage from the alleged incidents at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, New Jersey, and that additional charges are expected.

The criminal complaint alleges that at approximately 12:07 a.m. on January 12, a five-person correction officers team forcefully removed an inmate, identified as "Victim 2," from her cell. Victim 2 was pepper-sprayed and one officer punched her 28 times, resulting in "serious bodily injuries ... including concussion and facial injuries," according to the complaint.

The correctional officer then allegedly submitted a false report about the incident, in which he said Victim 2 was throwing punches toward his torso, a claim that's not supported by video evidence at the scene, according to the attorney general's office.

Read More