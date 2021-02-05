Hackers intercepted a Covid-19 vaccination appointment hotline in Pennsylvania

(CNN) A hotline set up to help people in Pennsylvania's Allegheny County schedule Covid-19 vaccination appointments was partially compromised, county officials said.

The service opened at noon on Thursday to help residents 65 and older who lack internet access or need additional assistance, CNN affiliate KDKA reported. The county is home to Pittsburgh, the second-most populous city in the state.

At some point "mid-afternoon," the county health department and the 2-1-1 service became aware that a hacker was intercepting callers and diverting them away from the helpline without their knowledge, according to a news release from the county.

"While 2-1-1 is continuing to work with its telephone partners to investigate this, we do not know which carrier was involved or how many callers this impacted," the release said. "The problem was quickly identified and resolved."

Some residents told KDKA that when they called, the person on the other end of the line asked them for credit card information. Allegheny County would not confirm the nature of the alleged hacker's calls, but directed callers to contact the FBI if they believe their calls were intercepted.

