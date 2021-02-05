Dianne Durham, the first Black national champion of US gymnastics, dies at 52

(CNN) At just 14 years old, Dianne Durham stood before thousands of spectators on the biggest stage in American gymnastics.

She'd just hurt her foot in an earlier, near-perfect balance beam routine -- but she wasn't thinking about the pain, she told a CBS reporter. She'd been "having too much fun to let it bother" her, she said.

She didn't let the pressure of being one of the only Black competitors at the 1983 Gymnastics Championships of the USA bother her either -- she was poised to become its first Black champion.

Dressed in a purple patterned leotard, Durham paused on the mat, took a deep breath -- and then she leapt.

In under two minutes, she breezed through an effortless floor routine, soaring through the air with the grace of a trained dancer and the strength of someone much older. Finishing with a double twist, she landed with her arms raised in victory.