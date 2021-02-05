Fake N95 masks have flooded the market. Here's how to tell the difference

(CNN) There's one mask guideline that hasn't changed throughout the pandemic -- you definitely should be wearing one.

But what happens when you're not sure if your mask is real?

Between the time the pandemic began and the year ended, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over 14.6 million counterfeit face masks entering the US, the agency told CNN.

N95 masks are considered the gold standard for mask usage, but counterfeit doppelgängers may threaten Americans' safety. Not meeting US safety standards means they may not filter out airborne particles effectively, the agency said.

Here's how you can spot a fake N95 mask.