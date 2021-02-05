(CNN) Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night that sent two young children to the hospital.

According to Kansas City Missouri Police Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred on the southbound ramp onto Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home field.

Police said a Chevy Impala was disabled on the ramp, and the driver called family members for assistance. His family members arrived and parked their Chevy Traverse south of the disabled car. A Dodge Ram truck struck both vehicles. A 4-year-old and 5-year-old in the Traverse were transported to a local hospital, with the 5-year-old sustained life threatening injuries, police said.

The condition of the children was unknown Friday night. The drivers of the Impala and Traverse were not injured, police said.

The driver of the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was being investigated for impairment, according to the police incident report.

