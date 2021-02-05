'It's extraordinary. It's an adrenaline rush roller coaster': Inside the Super Bowl halftime show

By Glen Levy, CNN

Updated 5:39 AM ET, Fri February 5, 2021

British pop-rock band Coldplay -- from left, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion, frontman Chris Martin and bassist Guy Berryman -- will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 50 in February, according to reports. Here are some of the memorable Super Bowl acts they will follow, both good and not so great.
Photos: Photos: Super Bowl halftime shows
Best and worst Super Bowl halftime showsBritish pop-rock band Coldplay -- from left, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion, frontman Chris Martin and bassist Guy Berryman -- will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 50 in February, according to reports. Here are some of the memorable Super Bowl acts they will follow, both good and not so great.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Thanks to Michael Jackson&#39;s game-changing 1993 performance, during which he sang hits including &quot;Black or White&quot; and &quot;Billie Jean,&quot; Super Bowl halftime shows became as significant a draw for viewers as the football game itself.
Photos: Photos: Super Bowl halftime shows
Best: King of halftimeThanks to Michael Jackson's game-changing 1993 performance, during which he sang hits including "Black or White" and "Billie Jean," Super Bowl halftime shows became as significant a draw for viewers as the football game itself.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Pop songstress Katy Perry rode a giant tiger puppet while singing &quot;Roar&quot; at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show. And she introduced the world to the beloved &quot;Left Shark.&quot; But many observers felt she was upstaged by rapper Missy Elliott, who also performed.
Photos: Photos: Super Bowl halftime shows
Not so great: A misfireworkPop songstress Katy Perry rode a giant tiger puppet while singing "Roar" at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show. And she introduced the world to the beloved "Left Shark." But many observers felt she was upstaged by rapper Missy Elliott, who also performed.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Britney Spears, Aerosmith, &#39;N Sync, Mary J. Blige and Nelly put on an &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeLnwbJzLO0&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;entertaining show&lt;/a&gt; in 2001, performing hits like &quot;Bye Bye Bye&quot; and &quot;I Don&#39;t Want to Miss a Thing,&quot; but it was the big finale where the entire group sang &quot;Walk This Way&quot; that puts this performance into the halftime hall of fame.
Photos: Photos: Super Bowl halftime shows
Best: Rock this wayBritney Spears, Aerosmith, 'N Sync, Mary J. Blige and Nelly put on an entertaining show in 2001, performing hits like "Bye Bye Bye" and "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," but it was the big finale where the entire group sang "Walk This Way" that puts this performance into the halftime hall of fame.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
At the first Super Bowl after September 11, U2 performed a tribute to those lost in the attacks. As the band played &quot;MLK,&quot; the names of victims appeared on a screen. The show ended with a stirring version of &quot;Where the Streets Have No Name,&quot; and Bono revealing the American flag in the lining of his jacket.
Photos: Photos: Super Bowl halftime shows
Best: Beautiful dayAt the first Super Bowl after September 11, U2 performed a tribute to those lost in the attacks. As the band played "MLK," the names of victims appeared on a screen. The show ended with a stirring version of "Where the Streets Have No Name," and Bono revealing the American flag in the lining of his jacket.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
After Janet Jackson&#39;s &quot;wardrobe malfunction&quot; the year before, Paul McCartney&#39;s 2005 performance was a show everyone could get behind. McCartney took the stage to play fan favorites such as &quot;Live and Let Die,&quot; &quot;Drive My Car&quot; and &quot;Hey Jude.&quot;