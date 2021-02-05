British pop-rock band Coldplay -- from left, guitarist Jonny Buckland, drummer Will Champion, frontman Chris Martin and bassist Guy Berryman -- will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 50 in February, according to reports. Here are some of the memorable Super Bowl acts they will follow, both good and not so great.

Thanks to Michael Jackson's game-changing 1993 performance, during which he sang hits including "Black or White" and "Billie Jean," Super Bowl halftime shows became as significant a draw for viewers as the football game itself.

Pop songstress Katy Perry rode a giant tiger puppet while singing "Roar" at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show. And she introduced the world to the beloved "Left Shark." But many observers felt she was upstaged by rapper Missy Elliott, who also performed.

Best: Beautiful day – At the first Super Bowl after September 11, U2 performed a tribute to those lost in the attacks. As the band played "MLK," the names of victims appeared on a screen. The show ended with a stirring version of "Where the Streets Have No Name," and Bono revealing the American flag in the lining of his jacket.