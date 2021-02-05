How yoga helps NFL pro bowler Mike Daniels tackle tension

(CNN) It might be surprising to people who think of football players training only in the weight room or on the field, but yoga has been a mainstay in the National Football League for quite some time. As a mobility coach in professional sports, I can attest to the growth of yoga's positive impact on athletes performing at the highest level.

It was nearly 20 years ago when I coached my first professional football players, New England Patriots tight ends Benjamin Watson and Daniel Graham, through a yoga session. After it was over, they questioned why they struggled with seemingly simple movements and wondered how yoga could be so taxing yet so relaxing at the same time. What the athletes didn't question, however, was how good they felt — less tense and more in control of their bodies — and that they wanted more of that feeling.

Yoga was a newer concept in football back then, but I wasn't the only one cultivating its practice. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants employed yoga instructors in some capacity, and other teams began to follow suit.

Now, it's safe to say that yoga is firmly rooted in the NFL. Since my inaugural pro-football yoga session, I've had the privilege to use yoga-inspired training with hundreds of players and numerous teams including Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor and quarterback Deshaun Watson and the entire Houston Texans team.

Most teams throughout the league, including the Seattle Seahawks, have their own yoga and meditation coaches on staff these days.

