Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana calls 12-month doping suspension 'excessive and disproportionate'

(CNN) Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has vowed to prove his innocence and clear his name after UEFA on Friday handed him a 12-month ban following a doping violation.

Onana failed an out of competition doping test in October last year after Furosemide was found in his urine.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Cameroon international called the ban, which is effective immediately and applies at national and international level, "excessive and disproportionate."

"I have to say that I respect the UEFA Appeals Body, but I do not share their decision in this case," Onana said.

"I consider it excessive and disproportionate and as it has been acknowledged by UEFA that is was an unintentional mistake."

