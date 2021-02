Romania's Orthodox Church under fire over baptism ritual after death of baby

(CNN) Romania's Orthodox Church is under pressure to change its baptism ritual after a baby boy died following a ceremony in which he was immersed three times in water.

More than 59,000 people have signed a petition urging the Romanian Orthodox Church to change the baptism ritual.

"Given the tragic situations in which infants died after immersion in the water in the baptismal font, the church must urgently regulate this practice!" the petition reads.

The six-week-old baby went into cardio-respiratory arrest on Sunday, after being immersed in a baptismal font three times during his baptism at a church in Suceava, north-eastern Romania, CNN affiliate Antena 3 reported

The baby was resuscitated by paramedics in the church and was transported to the Intensive Care Unit at Suceava County Hospital, but died after a few hours, Antena 3 said.

