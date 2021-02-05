Cow named after Posh Spice breaks world sales record

London (CNN) A pedigree heifer named after Posh Spice has been sold at a British auction for over $360,000 (£262,000,) breaking the world record for the prized Limousin breed.

The fourteen-month-old Wilodge Poshspice also became the UK and Europe's most expensive bovine animal with the sale on January 29, according to the British Limousin Cattle Society

The offspring of the prize-winning Milbrook Gingerspice, Poshspice was described by her delighted breeders -- Christine Williams and Paul Tippets at Lodge Hill Farm in the English county of Shropshire -- as having the '"x-factor."

"Because of the uncertain times we are in we weren't sure if we would be able to hold the sale," Williams told CNN. "But at the sale it just all took off."

The maiden heifer "is the making of a supermodel on four legs," she said.

