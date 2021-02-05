Female Nazi concentration camp secretary charged with complicity in 10,000 murders in Germany

Berlin (CNN) A former secretary from the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp has been charged with complicity in the murders of 10,000 people, German prosecutors said Friday, in what is a rare case involving an alleged female concentration camp staff member.

Prosecutors in Itzehoe did not name the woman but said in a statement that they charged her with "aiding and abetting murder in more than 10,000 cases," as well as complicity in attempted murder.

The woman, who was a minor at the time of the alleged crimes, "is accused of having assisted those responsible at the camp in the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war in her function as a stenographer and secretary to the camp commander," between June 1943 and April 1945, the prosecutors said in a statement.

She will face a juvenile court because she was under 18 when she served in Stutthof.

It is estimated that about 65,000 people were murdered during the Holocaust in the Stutthof concentration camp, near the Polish city now called Gdansk.

Read More