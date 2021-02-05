(CNN) —

Back in the day, you could surprise your partner with a fancy dinner, a picnic in the park or even a trip overseas. Nowadays, gifting an experience is a little trickier, but not impossible. If you want to make memories this Valentine’s Day instead of getting your loved one a standard gift, there’s plenty of fun virtual dates and events you can do together. Plus, Amazon has tons of virtual experiences that are on sale now.

From cooking meals at home and making bath bombs to learning about wine in Argentina and touring through the streets of Slovenia, we’ve put together a list of 15 experience gifts to share with your partner this Valentine’s Day.

Porter Road Surf & Turf Bundle ($75; porterroad.com)

Treat yourselves to a romantic and luxurious dinner with this surf and turf bundle from Porter Road. It includes two dry-aged filet mignons and two lobster tails sustainably harvested from the coast of Maine so you can enjoy a delicious Valentine’s dinner for two.

Blue Ribbon Sushi DIY Kit for 2 ($129; goldbelly.com)

If steak isn’t your thing, this extravagant kit will bring sushi from the world-renowned Blue Ribbon Sushi restaurant in New York City right to your door.

Malbecs and More: A virtual wine tasting across Argentina ($20.30; amazon.com)

Discover the wines of Argentina with this virtual tasting tour hosted from Buenos Aires. It includes a recommended list of wines for you to bring to the session so you can learn about the history of Argentinean wine and the basics of wine tasting.

Milk Bar Red Velvet Cake ($54; milkbarstore.com)

Getting a cake might seem like a simple idea, but trust us, eating this cake from Milk Bar will definitely be an experience. Milk Bar is famous for its decadent and over-the-top desserts, and this cake is no exception. It’s got layers of double chocolate red velvet cake, cookies ‘n cream cheese frosting, crunchy chocolate and red velvet crumbs, all with a chocolate cheesecake filling. How can you say no?

Ljubljana Love Stories: A virtual tour with romantic stories from Slovenia’s capital ($35; amazon.com)

Hosted from the Slovenian city Ljubljana, which means “beloved one,” this virtual tour dives into the history of the city, its love stories and, of course, its famous bridge where lovers mark their love with padlocks.

This Valentine’s Day, gift your loved one an annual subscription to Masterclass so they can learn new skills all year. There are classes on all sorts of skills and hobbies from writing and gardening to cooking and business.

Get up-close with wild animals in Costa Rica at the Toucan Rescue Ranch ($27.30; amazon.com)

Meet with macaws, owls, parrots, sloths, spider monkeys and more at the Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica. Your tour guide will walk you around and teach you about the history of the ranch and its mission to rescue and rehabilitate animals.

Molten Chocolate Cake Kit ($44; uncommongoods.com)

If you already have a dinner planned, top it off with this molten chocolate cake kit for a delicious dessert. This kit comes with pre-measured ingredients, four ramekins and a recipe so you have everything you need.

Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit ($25; uncommongoods.com)

If you’re looking for a boozy Valentine’s, check out this infuse and pour alcohol kit that contains dehydrated fruits so you can easily make delicious cocktails.

Enchanting Rialto: A stroll through the markets of Venice ($76; amazon.com)

For a more laid back and romantic experience, look no further than this 60-minute stroll through the markets of Venice. You’ll see the canals and walk across the famous Rialto Bridge, the oldest bridge spanning the Grand Canal.

DIY Organic Bath Bomb Kit ($25; uncommongoods.com)

If you need a calm and relaxing Valentine’s Day, try crafting these organic bath bombs so you can soak in lovely essential oils at the end of a long day.

History of Argentinean Tango and basic steps ($24.50; amazon.com)

Put some pep in your step and learn how to tango with this virtual lesson from a professional dancer, hosted in Buenos Aires.

Create a classic cheese and pepper “cacio e pepe” pasta dish with an Italian cook ($32; amazon.com)

This virtual class will teach you how to make the classic creamy cheese sauce for cacio e pepe. Your instructor will not only tell you tips and tricks on how to perfect the recipe, but also walk you through the cultural history of the dish and how to find the best Italian ingredients.

Virtually learn about sake at a bar in Tokyo ($40; amazon.com)

You’ll really feel like you’re in Tokyo during this virtual session as you learn about sake from a sommelier. You can also browse and purchase delicious and unique bottles of sake right from the virtual class.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit ($40; uncommongoods.com)

If your partner puts hot sauce on everything, why not make one together this Valentine’s Day so you can experiment with new flavors to concoct devilishly spicy hot sauces.